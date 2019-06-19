Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Goetz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl L. Goetz

Notice Condolences Flowers

Carl L. Goetz Notice
Goetz, Carl L. Of Pewaukee. Survived by his wife Judith. Further survived by 4 children, 9 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and 3 stepchildren. Memorial Service 7:00 pm, Friday, June 21st at Kingdom Hall of .Jehovah's Witnesses, W239 N3600 Pewaukee Rd. (Hwy. 164), Pewaukee, WI 53072. Visitation from 6:00 pm until time of service. Memorials in Carl's name to jw.org or a would be greatly appreciated by the family. Yonke and Son Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
jsonline