Goetz, Carl L. Of Pewaukee. Survived by his wife Judith. Further survived by 4 children, 9 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and 3 stepchildren. Memorial Service 7:00 pm, Friday, June 21st at Kingdom Hall of .Jehovah's Witnesses, W239 N3600 Pewaukee Rd. (Hwy. 164), Pewaukee, WI 53072. Visitation from 6:00 pm until time of service. Memorials in Carl's name to jw.org or a would be greatly appreciated by the family. Yonke and Son Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 19, 2019