|
|
Jossart, Carl Lloyd Passed to eternal life Saturday May 11, 2019, age 96 years. Beloved husband of Elaine (nee Blum). Dear father of James (Tina), Roger (Gail), Jeffery (Sandy) and Michael Jossart. Step father of Ronald, James, Richard (Gail) Metz and Barbara (Thomas) Johnson. Brother of Rosella Ropson. Preceded in death by other brothers and sisters. Also survived by 16 grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews other relatives and many friends. Visitation Wednesday May 15th, 2019 at the Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - Muskego 1PM until time of funeral service at 4PM. Private interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Retired employee of Wonder Bread / Hostess Co. Lifetime member of the VFW and Teamsters Local #200. In lieu of flowers memorials to the Milwaukee Rescue Mission (MRM) appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 12, 2019