Services
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home & Crematory
W195S6610 Racine Ave
Muskego, WI 53150
(262) 679-1444
Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Jossart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl Lloyd Jossart

Notice Condolences Flowers

Jossart, Carl Lloyd Passed to eternal life Saturday May 11, 2019, age 96 years. Beloved husband of Elaine (nee Blum). Dear father of James (Tina), Roger (Gail), Jeffery (Sandy) and Michael Jossart. Step father of Ronald, James, Richard (Gail) Metz and Barbara (Thomas) Johnson. Brother of Rosella Ropson. Preceded in death by other brothers and sisters. Also survived by 16 grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews other relatives and many friends. Visitation Wednesday May 15th, 2019 at the Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - Muskego 1PM until time of funeral service at 4PM. Private interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Retired employee of Wonder Bread / Hostess Co. Lifetime member of the VFW and Teamsters Local #200. In lieu of flowers memorials to the Milwaukee Rescue Mission (MRM) appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now