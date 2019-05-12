Services
Carl M. Werner

Werner, Carl M. Passed away peacefully on Monday, May 6, 2019 at the age of 56. Loving husband of Terri for 24 years. Proud father of Shawn (Tracy) and Shannon (Paul Hernandez, Jr.). Dear grandfather of Alyssa, Kelsey and "soon to be" Penelope. He is also remembered with love by other relatives and friends. The family will receive relatives and friends on Monday, May 13, at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 380 Bluemound Rd., Waukesha, from 5-8 PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 12, 2019
