Carl Muccio
Brookfield - found eternal peace with his daughter by his side on May 13, 2020 at age 72.
He is survived by his daughter, Toni (Chad); grandchildren Tyler, Will and Matthew; favorite furry friend Cooper; best friend and cousin Ted (Rosemary); good friend Cindy; wife of 40 years Jan; sister-in-laws Mary Anne (Mike), Kathy (John); brother-in-law Gerry (Lori); mother-in-law June; and many more dear family members and friends.
Carl is preceded in death by his parents Carlo and Carmella and father-in-law Allen.
Carl was born on June 26, 1947. He grew up on Milwaukee's East side and graduated from Riverside High School (also attended St. John's). Carl's sense of humor and his innate desire and ability to make people laugh will surely be his legacy. Carl was an avid and extremely talented bowler in his younger years. He was so very proud of receiving the President's Award in 2016 from the Milwaukee Bowling Hall of Fame as well as his 2017 induction into the Wisconsin State USBC Hall of Fame. Carl dedicated much of his life to working in the construction industry primarily as a heavy equipment operator (member of Operating Engineers Local 139) but also took on jobs driving semis, buses and limos and had the incredible opportunity to work with Bartolotta Fireworks setting off fireworks at major local events. Throughout Carl's life, he shared his kind heart and unique sense of humor with everyone he met and, from that, made so many lasting and meaningful connections for which he was forever grateful. He will be missed by many and never forgotten.
A gathering to celebrate Carl's life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are appreciated to the Wisconsin Chapter of The Cure Starts Now or to a charity of your choice.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 17, 2020.