Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Mueller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl Mueller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carl Mueller Notice
Carl Mueller

Milwaukee - Passed away unexpectedly on November 4, 2019 at the age of 83. Loving husband of the late Shirley Mueller and Sharon Mueller. Special dad of Craig Mueller (Cindy), Kim Biller (Rodney) and Tracy Mueller. Grandfather of Paul, Brandi and Aaron Mueller, Andrew and Evan Biller, Kayla Rohrpasser, Andrew and Autumn Anderson. Great grandfather of Zoey. Carl is further survived by siblings, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral Services, Friday, November 15th at the funeral home from 5:00 to 8:00 P.M. Burial will follow on Saturday, November 16th at 11:00 A.M. at St. Anthony Cemetery in Octonto Falls.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 5 to Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carl's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline