|
|
Carl Mueller
Milwaukee - Passed away unexpectedly on November 4, 2019 at the age of 83. Loving husband of the late Shirley Mueller and Sharon Mueller. Special dad of Craig Mueller (Cindy), Kim Biller (Rodney) and Tracy Mueller. Grandfather of Paul, Brandi and Aaron Mueller, Andrew and Evan Biller, Kayla Rohrpasser, Andrew and Autumn Anderson. Great grandfather of Zoey. Carl is further survived by siblings, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral Services, Friday, November 15th at the funeral home from 5:00 to 8:00 P.M. Burial will follow on Saturday, November 16th at 11:00 A.M. at St. Anthony Cemetery in Octonto Falls.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 5 to Nov. 13, 2019