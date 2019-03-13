|
Peters, Carl N. "Pete" Born January 25, 1924, died peacefully on March 12, 2019 at age 95. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Lenore. He is survived by son Michael Peters (Betty Philipps) and daughter Carol Rettig (the late Charles), brother Herb Peters (Shirley), sister in law Ruth Schramka (Paul) and many nieces, nephews and friends. Pete graduated from Messmer High School and Marquette University. He served in the US Navy during WWII as a radio technician. He worked at Wisconsin Electric Power Co. (WE Energies) for over 40 years as an Electrical Engineer and Director of Purchasing. Pete enjoyed working around his home in Brookfield and lake house on Lake Sherwood, where he also enjoyed water skiing well into his 80's. He and Lenore traveled the world, but they most loved spending time with family and friends. A special thanks to Heritage Senior Living Elm Grove and Allay Hospice for the care they provided. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, March 15, 11 am at St Dominic Catholic Church, 18255 W. Capitol Dr., Brookfield. Visitation Friday at the Church from 10 am until the Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Dominic Catholic Church appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 13, 2019