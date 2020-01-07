Services
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
2:00 PM
Carl Ostrowski Notice
Carl Ostrowski

Mukwonago - Entered into Eternal Life and joined his beloved wife Esther on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at the age of 84. Beloved dad of Kathy. Further survived by his brother Laverne Ostrowski, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation at the Funeral Home on Saturday, January 11 from 12 noon-2pm. Funeral Service at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. James Catholic Church, Mukwonago, appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
