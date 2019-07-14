Services
Carl P. Liederbach

Carl P. Liederbach Notice
Liederbach, Carl P. Oct. 22, 1924 - July 6, 2019 Preceded in death by his beloved wife of 62 years Lu, parents Charles and Hildagard, and brothers Thomas and Richard. Survived by son Gregg (Michele), grandchildren Erik (Deanna), Brett, Mark (Nicole) and Rowan, five great-grandchildren, as well as nieces Barb (Rich) Piester, Peggy (Harvey) Braatz and nephew Jeff (Pam) Liederbach. Born and raised in Milwaukee, Carl was a proud Army veteran of World War II who served in the European and African theatres. In 1971 Carl and Lu moved to Peshtigo, where they resided for many years. Carl eventually retired as a manager at the Sears store in Marinette. He returned to the Milwaukee area in 2009 after the loss of his wife and worked as a volunteer at the Franklin Senior Center. He made many friends there and at the Ridgedale apartment community and St. Stephen the Martyr Church in Greendale before recently moving to Mitchell Manor. Carl was a consummate gentleman with a great sense of humor; all who knew him will miss his warm smile and sharp wit. The family would like to thank the staffs of Mitchell Manor and Horizon Home Care and Hospice for the excellent care they have provided these past several months. Memorial Gathering on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the MAX A SASS & SONS MISSION HILLS CHAPEL - FRANKLIN from 10am until the Memorial Service at 11am. Private interment.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 14, 2019
