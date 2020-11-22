Carl R. KarchNew Berlin - Our gentle giant, Carl Richard Karch, was born into eternal life Thursday, November 12th, 2020. Adoring husband and best friend to Sheila (Palkowski) Karch. Proud and loving father of Hannah and Nicole (Timothy) Karch. Beloved son of Mary Ann (Ksionsk) Karch and the late Richard Karch. Caring brother of Lori (Michael) Hoft, Ellen (Ned) Hovie, and Donna (Matthew) Tadych. Cherished uncle of Desiree (John), Rachel, Michael C., Joshua, Joseph, Heyden, Emily, and Michael T. and great uncle of Charlotte and June.Carl was born on April 26, 1962 and grew up in Milwaukee, WI. He graduated from Milwaukee Tech High School in 1980. He started working for Harley-Davidson Motor Company immediately after in the mailroom while he earned his Associate Degree in Business at Milwaukee Area Technical College. As he worked his way up, he furthered his education, receiving a Bachelor of Science Degree in Finance at the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee. He was a hard-working, proud Harley employee for 40 years where he also met the love of his life and many lifelong friends, including Michael and Terry Horvat.Carl was an avid Wisconsin sports fanatic, music enthusiast, and bobble head collector. A few of his favorite things he always found joy in were fishing, running, biking, and enjoying an ice, cold beer surrounded by family and friends.Carl was a devout Catholic, Christian man, and active member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Greenfield, WI. We find comfort knowing he has found peace with the Lord and is reunited with his father, Richard Karch, as well as many extended relatives.Carl will be missed dearly by his adoring extended family of many aunts, uncles, in-laws, cousins, and countless friends, including our Hayward family and his H-D team.A celebration of life will be held at a future date. All are welcome.