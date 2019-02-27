Services
Carl R. Klein Notice
Klein, Carl R. Born to Eternal Life February 23, 2019 at the age of 89. Beloved husband of Janet Klein. Loving father of Kenneth (Jaclyn) Klein, Carolyn Woloszyk, and Mary (Nicholas) Avgoulas. Proud Grandpa of Christina & Catherine Klein, Steven & Michelle Woloszyk, and Nicole & Tiffany Avgoulas. Brother-in-law of Gerald (Margo) Haig & Douglas (Ruth) Haig. Carl was a mechanical engineer who retired from WE Energies. He & Janet enjoyed summers in Florida and many years of world travel. A visitation will take place on Friday, March 1st, 2019 from 10:00am until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am at St. Joseph's Church (12130 W Center St, Wauwatosa WI 53222). Interment will take place at Wisconsin Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorials to St. Joseph Parish are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 27, 2019
