Salzer, Carl R. Passed away suddenly on May 3, 2019 at the age of 93 years. Loving husband of Loretta (nee Walczak) of 70 years. Preceded in death by his son Mark, mother Louise Melody, grandmother Marie "Mor Mor" Thomas, sister Verona Fenzl, brother-in-law Dan Walczak and son-in-law John Smars. Survived by his children Bob (Cathy), Mike (Terri), Kathy (Jim) Borecki, and Sue (Jim) Smars-Krey; duaghter-in-law Dawn; grandchildren Craig (Courtney), Samantha (Aaron), Sarah (Chris), Jeanna (Alex), Erin (Frank), Elyse, Alexis, Peyton, Jacee and Jalin; great-grandchildren Ethan, Drew, Gabby, Willa and Owen; brother Bob (Ruth); brother-in-law Bob (Marion) Walczak, other relatives and friends. Carl graduated from South Division High School in 1943 and served in the U.S. Army during World War II. He was very active in Cub Scouting and was a recipient of the Silver Beaver Award: the council-level distinguished service award of the Boy Scouts of America. Carl was also a reader at Sunday Masses at St. Roman Church. He was a member of the "Fabulous Forties" and the "Church of St. Mac's," as well was being an avid baseball fan who was always ready to tell you how the game was so much better "back in the day." Carl respected and loved God, family, country and baseball. He probably has already told his son Mark how the grass in Heaven should be mowed or snow shoveled. Some things never change. But they just as likely have had several games of catch in their own Field of Dreams. Carl will certainly be missed by all of his family and friends. His simple request in life and now in death is that people will say, "He was a good man." In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Roman Parish or the Boy Scouts of America will be graciously appreciated. Visitation Friday, May 10 at ST. ROMAN CHURCH (1810 W. Bolivar Ave.) from 9:00 - 11:00 AM followed by a Celebration of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 8, 2019
