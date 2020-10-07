Carl Schmitt Jr.
Carl Schmitt, Jr., 92, of New Berlin, died Tuesday, October 6, 2020.
Following his graduation from Boys' Technical High School of Milwaukee in 1947, Carl joined the U.S. Army and proudly served for 28 years earning numerous medals including the Bronze Star Medal for meritorious achievement in Vietnam. While stationed in Germany, he met and married his wife, Ruth (nee Hornung), in 1955 and they remained married until her death in 2013. After his military service, Carl worked at General Electric for 10 years. He sang with the Liederkranz German men's chorus for 10 years and was a longtime member of Carl Schurz Park, where he loved to play cards.
Carl is survived by his daughter Catherine (Don) Krug of Charlotte, NC; sister Carol (Chiang) Mei of Boston, MA; sister-in-law Bonnie Schmitt of Waukesha; and niece Deborah (Juan Ignacio) Motiloa of Shanghai, China. In addition to his wife, Ruth, Carl was predeceased by his brothers Robert and John.
Due to Covid-19 concerns, a private graveside service will be held at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Union Grove, with immediate family members only.
Memorial donations to support Milwaukee-area veterans may be made to "Stars and Stripes Honor Flight, Inc." at P.O. Box 867, Menomonee Falls, WI 53052, or to a charity of your choice
.