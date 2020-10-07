1/1
Carl Schmitt Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carl Schmitt Jr.

Carl Schmitt, Jr., 92, of New Berlin, died Tuesday, October 6, 2020.

Following his graduation from Boys' Technical High School of Milwaukee in 1947, Carl joined the U.S. Army and proudly served for 28 years earning numerous medals including the Bronze Star Medal for meritorious achievement in Vietnam. While stationed in Germany, he met and married his wife, Ruth (nee Hornung), in 1955 and they remained married until her death in 2013. After his military service, Carl worked at General Electric for 10 years. He sang with the Liederkranz German men's chorus for 10 years and was a longtime member of Carl Schurz Park, where he loved to play cards.

Carl is survived by his daughter Catherine (Don) Krug of Charlotte, NC; sister Carol (Chiang) Mei of Boston, MA; sister-in-law Bonnie Schmitt of Waukesha; and niece Deborah (Juan Ignacio) Motiloa of Shanghai, China. In addition to his wife, Ruth, Carl was predeceased by his brothers Robert and John.

Due to Covid-19 concerns, a private graveside service will be held at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Union Grove, with immediate family members only.

Memorial donations to support Milwaukee-area veterans may be made to "Stars and Stripes Honor Flight, Inc." at P.O. Box 867, Menomonee Falls, WI 53052, or to a charity of your choice.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 7 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bruskiewitz Funeral Home
5355 West Forest Home Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53220-1410
(414) 321-1700
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bruskiewitz Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved