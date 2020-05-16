Carl UrschlerFranklin - Died peacefully at his home on Friday, May 15, 2020, surrounded by his family at the age of 80. Beloved husband of Canan (nee Dastan) of 57 years. Loving father of John Urschler and Caroline (Jim) McMahon. Proud grandpa of Austin McMahon. Dear brother of Margaret (Kenneth) Friedl and step-brother of Erna Konig. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other family and friends, with a special place in his heart for nephew Mike D'Alessandro. Carl was preceded in death by his parents, Karl and Julia; sister, Mary (Mike) D'Alessandro. Carl was a proud United States Air Force Veteran.A private family prayer will take place with full Military Honors and Entombment at Forest Home Cemetery.