Ernst, Carla Anne Carla Anne Ernst, 68, of Wauwatosa, died June 5, 2019. She passed peacefully in her sleep at her home of a sudden blot clot to the lung. Carla was active as an author, corporate communications writer, church member, musician, and a great friend to many. Carla was born March 16, 1951 and was raised in Glencoe, IL. She attended New Trier High School and University of Kansas School of Journalism. Carla led her communications firm, CarlaAnne Communications, and earlier in life served in senior-level communications roles for GE Healthcare, Johnson & Johnson, Hill & Knowlton and Burson-Marsteller in New York. Carla was a woodwind instrumentalist and played in the Wauwatosa Community Band and Waupaca City Band. Carla also volunteered throughout Wisconsin and Chicago, including on the board of Deaf Unity. In June 2018, Carla published her memoir Life Without Pockets: My Long Journey into Womanhood and spoke about the book across the state. For fun, Carla loved going 'UpNort' to her family's summer lake cottage in Wild Rose. Carla brought an infectious spirit of humor, fun, and creativity everywhere she went. She will be greatly missed. Carla is preceded in death by parents Ann Marie Conant and Roger W. Ernst. She is survived by her two daughters, Sarah Marie Ernst and Margaret Anne Ernst (Michael Verla), siblings Barbara Kolich (Robert), Susan Corser (Patrick), Sally Williams (Mike), Thomas W. Ernst (Lita), George W. Ernst (Jill), and Mary Elizabeth Nugent (Peter). A Celebration of Life Service will be Monday, June 17, at 2:00 pm, at the First Unitarian Society of Milwaukee with Rev. Jennifer Nordstrom officiating. Condolences can be sent to Hartson Funeral Home, 11111 W Janesville Rd, Hales Corners, WI 53130. Contributions in Carla's memory can be made to: PFLAG Milwaukee, c/o Georgia Henry, W233 S5251 Cottontail Trail, Waukesha, WI 5318; Gilbert Lake Advancement Association Inc (GLAAI), Bill Miland, Treasurer, 3001 N. McDonald St., Appleton, WI 54911; First Unitarian Society of Milwaukee, 1342 N. Astor St., Milwaukee, WI 5320.

