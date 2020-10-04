Carla J. Daughenbaugh
Woodruff - Carla J. Daughenbaugh, 71, of Woodruff passed away on Friday October 2, 2020 at the Howard Young Medical Center in Woodruff.
She is survived by her husband David, two daughters, Jennifer (Shawn) Laha of Eagle, WI and Katie (Tyler Alberts) Daughenbaugh of Milwaukee, two grandchildren, Liam and Calla, and two brothers Brian (Bonnie) Gluth of Pewaukee and Chris (Kim) Gluth of Sussex, WI.
A private family gathering will be held at a later date.
