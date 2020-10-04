1/1
Carla J. Daughenbaugh
Carla J. Daughenbaugh

Woodruff - Carla J. Daughenbaugh, 71, of Woodruff passed away on Friday October 2, 2020 at the Howard Young Medical Center in Woodruff.

She is survived by her husband David, two daughters, Jennifer (Shawn) Laha of Eagle, WI and Katie (Tyler Alberts) Daughenbaugh of Milwaukee, two grandchildren, Liam and Calla, and two brothers Brian (Bonnie) Gluth of Pewaukee and Chris (Kim) Gluth of Sussex, WI.

A private family gathering will be held at a later date.

Bolger Cremation and Funeral Services of Woodruff and Minocqua is serving the family. www.bolgerfuneral.com




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 4 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bolger Funeral & Cremation Service
1212 1St Ave
Woodruff, WI 54568
(715) 356-6006
