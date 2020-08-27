Carla Jan Bridges
Oneida - Carla Jan Bridges (nee Skenandore) passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 in Oneida, Wisconsin at the age of 54.
Visitation scheduled for August 30 from 1-2 PM, with funeral services and reception to follow, at Ryan's Funeral Home located at 305 N 10th St, De Pere, WI 54115. All are welcome to attend. Masks and sanitizer available. The service will be streamed live on Ryan Funeral Home Facebook page. Please visit www.ryanfh.com
to send an online condolence to the family. Flowers and condolences may be sent to Ryan's Funeral Home.