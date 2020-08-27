1/1
Carla Jan Bridges
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carla's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carla Jan Bridges

Oneida - Carla Jan Bridges (nee Skenandore) passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 in Oneida, Wisconsin at the age of 54.

Visitation scheduled for August 30 from 1-2 PM, with funeral services and reception to follow, at Ryan's Funeral Home located at 305 N 10th St, De Pere, WI 54115. All are welcome to attend. Masks and sanitizer available. The service will be streamed live on Ryan Funeral Home Facebook page. Please visit www.ryanfh.com to send an online condolence to the family. Flowers and condolences may be sent to Ryan's Funeral Home.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Ryan's Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
30
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Ryan's Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory
305 North Tenth Street
De Pere, WI 54115
(920) 336-3171
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved