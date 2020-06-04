Carla Jean Badgley
Born August 28, 1933 in Milwaukee, WI
Carla died May 1, 2020 at the AngelsGraceHospice in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin.
Carla graduated from Wisconsin State College with Honors. She taught Special Ed in Milwaukee, Oak Park, Los Angeles, Plainfield, and Waupaca.
Those by whom Carla was preceded in death included her son, Donald "Gene" Badgley, her parents, Walter and Erna (nee Kopitzkee) Jachthuber; and her sister, Irene Peschl (Harry).
She is survived by her Husband, Don; her daughter, Janet Moran (Mark), of Waupaca; her grandchildren: Donald Rogers (Rog) Badgley II of Stevens Point, and Molly Keegan Moran of Kimberly. Several nieces and nephews also remember Auntie Carla.
Carla was a devoted member of the Order of the Eastern Star and became the Worthy Grand Matron of Wisconsin.
A memorial service celebrating Carla's life will be held at Three Pillars Masonic Home in Dousman, WI when it is safe to do so. An Eastern Star Funeral Ceremony will be included..
It was Carla's wish that Memorials be directed to the Shriners Hospitals for Children.
Born August 28, 1933 in Milwaukee, WI
Carla died May 1, 2020 at the AngelsGraceHospice in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin.
Carla graduated from Wisconsin State College with Honors. She taught Special Ed in Milwaukee, Oak Park, Los Angeles, Plainfield, and Waupaca.
Those by whom Carla was preceded in death included her son, Donald "Gene" Badgley, her parents, Walter and Erna (nee Kopitzkee) Jachthuber; and her sister, Irene Peschl (Harry).
She is survived by her Husband, Don; her daughter, Janet Moran (Mark), of Waupaca; her grandchildren: Donald Rogers (Rog) Badgley II of Stevens Point, and Molly Keegan Moran of Kimberly. Several nieces and nephews also remember Auntie Carla.
Carla was a devoted member of the Order of the Eastern Star and became the Worthy Grand Matron of Wisconsin.
A memorial service celebrating Carla's life will be held at Three Pillars Masonic Home in Dousman, WI when it is safe to do so. An Eastern Star Funeral Ceremony will be included..
It was Carla's wish that Memorials be directed to the Shriners Hospitals for Children.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.