Carla N. Jeske (nee Latus)
West Allis - Born to Eternal Life October 29, 2020 at the age of 86 years. Reunited with her beloved husband the late Kenneth Jeske. loving mother of Glenn (Cindy) Jeske and Karl (the late Suzanne) Jeske. Cherished grandmother of Justin Jeske, Matthew (Kelly) Jeske and Rachel (Nathan) Schumaker. Daughter of the late Frances and Casmir Latus. Graduated from St. Mary's Academy in 1952. Proud winner of the 1976 State Fair Preserve Blue Ribbon Award. Private family services to be held at St. Adalbert Cemetery.