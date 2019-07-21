|
|
Martinez, Carlene M. Found peace after a courageous battle with cancer on Friday, July 19, 2019 at the age of 81. Beloved mother of Jackie (David) Pollman, Jennifer (Scott) Christensen and Julie (Brian) Hauck. Sister of Betty (Arthur) Davis, Sandy Fitzgerald and the late Charles (Judy) Murray. Further survived by 9 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, other family and friends. Visitation at St. Vincent Pallotti Catholic Church - West Site, 201 N. 76th St., on Wednesday, July 24 from 9 - 10:45 AM. Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 21, 2019