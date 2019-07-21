Services
Max A Sass & Sons Milwaukee - Oklahoma Chapel
1515 West Oklahoma Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53215
(414) 645-4992
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Vincent Pallotti Catholic Church - West Site
201 N. 76th St.
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Vincent Pallotti Catholic Church - West Site
201 N. 76th St
Carlene M. Martinez

Carlene M. Martinez Notice
Martinez, Carlene M. Found peace after a courageous battle with cancer on Friday, July 19, 2019 at the age of 81. Beloved mother of Jackie (David) Pollman, Jennifer (Scott) Christensen and Julie (Brian) Hauck. Sister of Betty (Arthur) Davis, Sandy Fitzgerald and the late Charles (Judy) Murray. Further survived by 9 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, other family and friends. Visitation at St. Vincent Pallotti Catholic Church - West Site, 201 N. 76th St., on Wednesday, July 24 from 9 - 10:45 AM. Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 21, 2019
