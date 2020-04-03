Services
Carlton Ericksen
Carlton A. Ericksen Notice
Carlton A. Ericksen

Carol Stream - Carlton A. Ericksen, 98, of Carol Stream died Monday, April, 2, 2020 at his home in Belmont Village Geneva Road.

He is survived by his son, Paul (Phyllis) of Wheaton, IL; three grandsons, Stephen (Keresa) Ericksen, Michael (Jane) Messah-Ericksen, and Joshua (Meghan) Ericksen; 8 great grandchildren, Taft, Wells, Birk, Drew, Finnigan, Charlotte, Jack, and Amelia; and his sister-in-law, Delores TeBeest.

Preceded in death by his loving wife Miriam; his sister, Helen G. Lippold; and son, John Carlton Ericksen.

A memorial service will be held on a later date. A private burial will be held at the Baldwin Cemetery in Baldwin, WI.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Gideon's International..

For a full obituary, as well as information regarding the memorial service and a guest book please visit hultgrenfh.com.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020
