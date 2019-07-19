Services
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
21600 W. Capitol Dr.
Brookfield, WI 53072
262-432-8300
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
21600 W. Capitol Dr.
Brookfield, WI 53072
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
4:00 PM
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
21600 W. Capitol Dr.
Brookfield, WI 53072
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carlton Hayes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carlton P. "Carl" Hayes


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Carlton P. "Carl" Hayes Notice
Hayes, Carlton "Carl" P. Died unexpectedly on Monday, July 15, 2019, age 80. Devoted husband of Mary for 57 years. Cherished dad of Nicole (Mike) Mansmith and Christie (Tom) Bumann. Proud grandpa of Alex, Jacob and Brady. Fond brother of Susan (Ed) Willis. Further survived by many nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Eleanor Hayes. Visitation will be held at the Funeral Home, Saturday, July 20, 2019, 2-4PM. Celebration of life at 4PM. Carl was in the printing industry for over 50 years. He was a past COO at Moebius Printing. Later employed at J.B. Kenehan and Delzer Lithography. In Carl's younger years he was an avid fisherman, duck and pheasant hunter. He loved the north woods, spending as much time at the family cabin as possible. He enjoyed boating, coin collecting and most of all, the time he had with his family and friends.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
Download Now
jsonline