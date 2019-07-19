|
Hayes, Carlton "Carl" P. Died unexpectedly on Monday, July 15, 2019, age 80. Devoted husband of Mary for 57 years. Cherished dad of Nicole (Mike) Mansmith and Christie (Tom) Bumann. Proud grandpa of Alex, Jacob and Brady. Fond brother of Susan (Ed) Willis. Further survived by many nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Eleanor Hayes. Visitation will be held at the Funeral Home, Saturday, July 20, 2019, 2-4PM. Celebration of life at 4PM. Carl was in the printing industry for over 50 years. He was a past COO at Moebius Printing. Later employed at J.B. Kenehan and Delzer Lithography. In Carl's younger years he was an avid fisherman, duck and pheasant hunter. He loved the north woods, spending as much time at the family cabin as possible. He enjoyed boating, coin collecting and most of all, the time he had with his family and friends.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 19, 2019