Carlton R. "Carl" Mortimer
Germantown - Passed away peacefully at home on September 3, 2019 at the age of 82. Beloved husband of Karen for 52 years. He is survived by his daughter Melissa and his son Mitch. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Carl proudly served in the US Navy as a Radioman for almost 4 years. He was a claims specialist for 52 years, retiring from Kohl's after 20+ years. He was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown, WI.
A private service will be held.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 6, 2019