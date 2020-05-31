Carlton R. Peterson
1924 - 2020
Carlton R. Peterson

New Berlin - Born in Escanaba, Michigan, to Francis and Ethel (nee Rouse) Peterson in 1924.Passed to Eternal Life Wednesday, May 27, 2020, age 95 years. In 1946 he married Marjorie Schweitzer, after spending 34 months in the Army in WWII. He spent most of his life in West Allis. Beloved husband of the late Marjorie (nee Schweitzer). Margie and Carl have three children: Robert (Marianne) Peterson, James (Deberah) Peterson and Phyllis Jo (James) Krause who graced them with nine grandchildren: Timothy Krause, Cassandra (Michael) Rooke, Jennifer (Daniel) Patterson, Joseph (Stephanie) Krause, Allison (Murilo) Fabrocino, Andrew Peterson, Dr. Julia (Kevin) Jackson, Paul (Jennifer) Peterson and Jeanette (Matthew) Groth. There followed 14 great-grandchildren. Carl had 16 siblings: Carlotta, Ethel, Florence, Lois, Delores, Rita, Gloria, Francis, Carole, Jack, Joanne, Gerald, Judy, Thomas, Janet and Patricia. Carl started business with a beer, liquor and delicatessen, ACCO Beer Depot in West Allis. After 20 years he became a real estate broker, followed by his election to City Assessor of West Allis for a 20 year stretch. He threw himself into anything he tackled. He dedicated many years to the West Allis Charities, working on West Allis Western Days by being president for several years. He received the Lloyd Larsen award for service to the youth programs of West Allis-West Milwaukee Old Timers Baseball Association. He pulled together a Building & Grounds committee at his parish, St. Aloysius. He was also president of the Wisconsin Association of Assessing and a Boy Scout leader. The above was written by Carl's honey, Margie, who preceded him in entering perpetual life by 45 days. Visitation Monday, June 1, 2020 at Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis 4PM until time of Vigil Service at 6PM. Private Mass of Christian Burial at Mother of Perpetual Help will be held.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
1
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis
JUN
1
Vigil
06:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis
10210 West Lincoln Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53227
(414) 546-4342
May 30, 2020
We were sorry to hear Carlton. Our sincere sympathy.
Robert and Lois Groth
