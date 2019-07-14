|
Macaluso, Carmela (Nee Giardina) Entered into Eternal Life on Friday July 12th, 2019 reuniting with Rosario "Russ" her beloved husband and Nicolo and Liboria Giardina her parents. Loving and devoted mother of Diane Macaluso. Cherished sister of Lucille Peginse and Mary Olla. Carmie was loved by her many nieces and nephews. Dearest sister -in- law of Evelyn Macaluso. Also survived by other family members and friends. Visitation Tuesday, July 16th at the Harder Funeral Home from 10:00 AM to 11:45 AM with funeral services at 12:00 noon. Procession to Holy Cross Cemetery for the committal service and entombment to follow.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 14, 2019