Services
Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
(262) 781-8350
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carmela Macaluso
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carmela Macaluso

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carmela Macaluso Notice
Macaluso, Carmela (Nee Giardina) Entered into Eternal Life on Friday July 12th, 2019 reuniting with Rosario "Russ" her beloved husband and Nicolo and Liboria Giardina her parents. Loving and devoted mother of Diane Macaluso. Cherished sister of Lucille Peginse and Mary Olla. Carmie was loved by her many nieces and nephews. Dearest sister -in- law of Evelyn Macaluso. Also survived by other family members and friends. Visitation Tuesday, July 16th at the Harder Funeral Home from 10:00 AM to 11:45 AM with funeral services at 12:00 noon. Procession to Holy Cross Cemetery for the committal service and entombment to follow.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline