Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 786-8009
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
MOTHER OF PERPETUAL HOME at IMMACULATE HEART OF MARY CAMPUS
1121 S. 116TH ST.
WEST ALLIS, WI
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
MOTHER OF PERPETUAL HOME at IMMACULATE HEART OF MARY CAMPUS
1121 S. 116TH ST.
WEST ALLIS, WI
Milwaukee - (nee Perez) Born into Eternal Life on Friday, November 22, 2019 at age 52. Preceded in death by her parents, David and Isabel (nee Banda) Perez. Loving wife and best friend of Mike. Loved niece of Carmela "Carmen" (Kenneth) Randell and Martha (Andres) Cruz. Cherished sister of Roger (Judy) Perez, David (Donna Barwinski) Perez, Manuela "Mimi" (Sigfredo "Fred") Soto, Elva (Mark) Beranek and Diana (John) Matthews. Dear daughter-in-law of William and Elizabeth Schuman; sister-in-law of Richard Schuman and Laura Schuman. Carmela will be missed by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Memorial Gathering Saturday, December 7 at MOTHER OF PERPETUAL HOME at IMMACULATE HEART OF MARY CAMPUS 1121 S. 116TH ST. WEST ALLIS from 9 AM until time of Mass at 11 AM. Thank you to her work family at Quad Graphics for all of their love and support to Carmela.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 23 to Dec. 1, 2019
