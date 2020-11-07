1/1
Carmella "Mel" Amendola
Carmella "Mel" Amendola

Franklin - Found peace November 5th, 2020 at the age of 96. Reunited with her late husband, Albert, they will be together for their 74th anniversary, November 9th. Loving mother of Allen (Cindy) Amendola, Christine (John) Rusin and Susan (Paul) Thompson. Proud and loving Nanee of Gina (JR), Johnny, Christina (Mike), Scott (Ashley), Crystal (Stephen) and the late Richard. Great-grandma of Sierra, Brianna, Grace, Carmella, Mia, Elijah, Serafina, Henry and Rocco. Dear sister of Betty Seline. Further survived by many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Carmella has joined into eternal life with her mother, father, brothers, sisters and other beloved family and friends.

Carmella loved her family beyond measure. She kept family traditions while making new memories for everyone in many ways, including Sunday dinners of her spaghetti & meatballs. She loved playing and watching sports of all kinds, especially watching her Chicago Cubs. She enjoyed travel and car rides, including the occasional side trip to the casino. Carmella had a passion for taking photographs. Her pictures included special occasions and milestones, as well as nature, including her favorite: hummingbirds. Carmella was also an amazing cook and baker, much to her family's delight, Carmella was above all things a wonderful wife, mom and Nanee who loved life and who will be deeply missed.

Her family wants to thank Autumn Leaves of Franklin and Legacy for taking such great care of Mom. Thank you for being like family to her and to all of us, especially while navigating this difficult pandemic.

The family held a private visitation with burial at Forest Hill Cemetery, Oak Creek, Wisconsin.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 7 to Nov. 15, 2020.
