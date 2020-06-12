Carmella M. Wycklendt



Carmella M. Wycklendt (nee: Czubek), age 86, of Kiel (Cedar Lake) and formerly of Cudahy, WI, passed away Tuesday evening, June 9, 2020. On July 12, 1952 she married Milton Wycklendt at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Milwaukee. He preceded her in death on July 22, 2001.



Loving mother of: Brian (Diane),Gary (Julie), and Patrice (John) Ruona, loving grandmother of nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; loving sister of three brothers and she will be missed by her loving companion Erv Madson and his family, other relatives and friends.



Mass of Christian Burial will be held for her at 12:00PM (NOON) on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church (413 Fremont Street, Kiel). The family will greet relatives and friends at church from 10:00AM until 11:45AM when brief family rites will be held. Private family entombment will take place at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery, Cudahy.



Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home, Kiel









