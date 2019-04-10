|
Alberti, Sr., Carmello S. Of Brookfield passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 with his family at his side at the age of 95 years. A WWII veteran, he was preceded in death by the love of his life of 75 years, Mary Edna. Carm is lovingly survived by his children, Kathie (David) Frey, Carmello S. Alberti Jr., Mary (Joe) Weimer, Randy (Mary) Alberti, Debora Alberti and Jeff (Betty) Alberti. He is further survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren and sibling Santa Ciardo. Carm was preceded in death by his parents; children, Mary Rose Alberti, Perry Alberti and Lynn Derezinski; siblings, Congetto Alberti, Phillip Alberti, Anthony Alberti, Mary Brunette, Gracie Wojnowski and Sylvia Serfoss. He filled our hearts with a lifetime of stories that will go on through us all. Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 11:00 am until the 1:00 pm Memorial Service at the Becker Ritter Funeral Home, 14075 W. North Ave., Brookfield, WI 53005.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 10, 2019