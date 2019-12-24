|
Carmen E. Chatfield
Milwaukee - Age 57. Peacefully passed away Friday, De. 20, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital in Milwaukee, WI. She was born on Feb. 10, 1962 in Kingston, Jamaica to her parents Cassandra Elain Louis and Keith Mckenzie. In addition to her parents, Carmen was preceded in death by her oldest son, Ricardo Black. Carmen was one of five children. She is survived by her two sons; Bilal Masters and Keelen McAdoo: daughter Markiesa McAdoo and one granddaughter, Alyssa Masters. She loved to travel, make friends, and was a seamstress and homemaker. Carmen was also a proud mother and grandmother. She will dearly missed. Funeral Services will start at 3:00 pm on Saturday, Dec. 28. Services Entrusted to:
