Services
REID'S NEW GOLDEN GATE FUNERAL HOME - Milwaukee
5665 N Teutonia Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53209
(414) 358-0538
For more information about
Carmen Chatfield
View Funeral Home Obituary
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
3:00 PM
REID'S NEW GOLDEN GATE FUNERAL HOME - Milwaukee
5665 N Teutonia Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53209
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carmen Chatfield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carmen E. Chatfield

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carmen E. Chatfield Notice
Carmen E. Chatfield

Milwaukee - Age 57. Peacefully passed away Friday, De. 20, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital in Milwaukee, WI. She was born on Feb. 10, 1962 in Kingston, Jamaica to her parents Cassandra Elain Louis and Keith Mckenzie. In addition to her parents, Carmen was preceded in death by her oldest son, Ricardo Black. Carmen was one of five children. She is survived by her two sons; Bilal Masters and Keelen McAdoo: daughter Markiesa McAdoo and one granddaughter, Alyssa Masters. She loved to travel, make friends, and was a seamstress and homemaker. Carmen was also a proud mother and grandmother. She will dearly missed. Funeral Services will start at 3:00 pm on Saturday, Dec. 28. Services Entrusted to:

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 24 to Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carmen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of REID'S NEW GOLDEN GATE FUNERAL HOME - Milwaukee
Download Now
jsonline