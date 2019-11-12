|
Carol A. Armstrong
West Allis - (nee Krumnow) Passed away on October 30, 2019, at the age of 70. Beloved wife of the late Michael Lee Armstrong. Loving mother of Joshua (Taylor) Armstrong. Dear sister of Edward (Karen) Krumnow, Jerry (Sandi) Krumnow, Alan (Karen) Krumnow and Susan Krumnow. Also remembered by other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by her parents, Norma and Ernest Krumnow.
Private services were held. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Wehr Nature Center.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 12 to Nov. 17, 2019