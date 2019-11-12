Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
1875 North Calhoun Rd
Brookfield, WI 53005
(262) 786-8030
Carol A. Armstrong

Carol A. Armstrong Notice
Carol A. Armstrong

West Allis - (nee Krumnow) Passed away on October 30, 2019, at the age of 70. Beloved wife of the late Michael Lee Armstrong. Loving mother of Joshua (Taylor) Armstrong. Dear sister of Edward (Karen) Krumnow, Jerry (Sandi) Krumnow, Alan (Karen) Krumnow and Susan Krumnow. Also remembered by other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by her parents, Norma and Ernest Krumnow.

Private services were held. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Wehr Nature Center.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 12 to Nov. 17, 2019
