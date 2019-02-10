Services
Buelow, Carol A. (Nee Swanson) Entered God's loving arms on Tuesday, February 5, 2019, age 74. Sweet & Sassy Mom of Deborah and Andrew Buelow (Kristi Stueber). Mother-in-kind of Nicole (Ty) Blair. Loving Sister of Bill, Pat, and Bob (Karen). Special Auntie of Chris, Colleen, Travis, Charlie, Sue, Tom, David, Dina, Donna, Dion, Maiah and Anthony. Dear Friend of Pat, Donna, John and Tina. Further survived by great nieces, nephews and everyone else who knew and loved her. Preceded in death by her husband, Walter. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Monday, February 11, 2019, 4-6:45PM. Funeral Service at 7PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to St. Johns Lutheran Church, 4001 S. 68th St. Milwaukee, WI 53220 or Bloom360 Learning Community, N8921 Stone School Rd, East Troy, WI 53120. She made each of us feel special and loved. She wanted us to know that it wasn't just her love, but Jesus' love reaching out through her.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 10, 2019
