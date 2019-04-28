Services
Carol A. Chrapkowski

Carol A. Chrapkowski Notice
Chrapkowski, Carol A. (Nee Nowakowski) Born to Eternal Life on April 25, 2019 at age 84. Lovingly survived by her husband Ralph for 65 years. Beloved mother of Keith (Vicki) Chrapkowski, the late Jeffrey Chrapkowski and Karen Nemeth. Cherished grandma of Ashley (Eric), Kevin (Sarah), Kelsey (James), Amanda (Avery) and Jessica. Further survived by great grandchildren, other family and many friends. Carol was an active member of the Polish Legion of American Veterans Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed reading, playing bingo and slot machines. Visitation will be held at Divine Mercy Church (800 Marquette Ave., South Milwaukee, WI) on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 from 9-10:45 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM. Interment to follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the . The family would like to thanks the staff at Creekside Terrace and Allay Hospice for the care they provided.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 28, 2019
