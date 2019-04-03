Eckert, Carol A. "Ma" (Nee Barbian) Peacefully passed on March 30, 2019 to finally be reunited with the love of her life and partner in crime, Allen "Abby" Eckert Sr. Carol was born on December 25, 1942 to John and Dorothy (nee Uttke) Barbian. Loving mother of Debbie (Jeff) Kosinski, Brenda (Greg AKA Her Greggy Poo) Hill, Allan Eckert Jr. Joy Hodnik, Kelly Eckert and Kristen Beasley. Fun grandma of Noelle (Mark), Angelica, Brandon (Allyssa), Katerina, Shane,Joshua, Klarissa (Alex), Brittany. Jeffrey. Nathan, Megan, Abby, Conner, Carson and Aliana. Further survived by loving brother Jerry (Rose), sister in law Bernie (Phil), 4 Great grandchildren, extended family, dozens of nephews, nieces, and countless friends. She is preceded in death by her parents and 8 siblings. Visitation at Max Sass Funeral Home, Oklahoma Ave. Chapel, on Sunday April 7, 2- 6 PM. Eulogies at 5 PM. a brief visitation on Monday 11 AM - 12 Noon, with burial to follow at St Adalbert Cemetery. Carol was the ideal example of kindness and someone who always put others before herself, although Carol did not have hobbies, if she was not busy cooking, baking, or taking care of others, she loved to play solitaire, read magazines, watch game shows and crime mysteries. Known by everyone for her big heart, she was generous to a fault. she will never be forgotten and will be forever missed, especially by her furry friend Cooper.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 3, 2019