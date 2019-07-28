Services
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
(414) 483-2322
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Hubbard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol A. Hubbard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol A. Hubbard Notice
Hubbard, Carol A. (Nee Aspenleiter) July 6, 2019. Age 93 years. Respectfully preceded in death by her loving husband Frank C. Hubbard and grandson Nathan Hubbard. Survived by her sons; Gene (Jennifer Grant) Hubbard, Frank (Susette) Hubbard, and Craig (Kathy Dukes) Hubbard. Grandchildren; Aaron Hubbard (June), Shannon Hubbard, and Kelly Rose Dukes-Hubbard. Great-grandchildren; Andrei and Nikola "Nicky" Stojadinovic-Hubbard. Sister of Harvey "Bud" Aspenleiter (Twyla). Sister-in-law of Harold (Ruth) Hubbard. Carol is further survived by Ljilja, mother of Andrei and Nikola "Nicky". Loving friends of Martha, Cara, and Laura. If desired, memorials to JVRS, Blood Center of Wisconsin, or the are appreciated. Private family services were held.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
Download Now
jsonline