|
|
Hubbard, Carol A. (Nee Aspenleiter) July 6, 2019. Age 93 years. Respectfully preceded in death by her loving husband Frank C. Hubbard and grandson Nathan Hubbard. Survived by her sons; Gene (Jennifer Grant) Hubbard, Frank (Susette) Hubbard, and Craig (Kathy Dukes) Hubbard. Grandchildren; Aaron Hubbard (June), Shannon Hubbard, and Kelly Rose Dukes-Hubbard. Great-grandchildren; Andrei and Nikola "Nicky" Stojadinovic-Hubbard. Sister of Harvey "Bud" Aspenleiter (Twyla). Sister-in-law of Harold (Ruth) Hubbard. Carol is further survived by Ljilja, mother of Andrei and Nikola "Nicky". Loving friends of Martha, Cara, and Laura. If desired, memorials to JVRS, Blood Center of Wisconsin, or the are appreciated. Private family services were held.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 28, 2019