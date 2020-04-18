|
|
Carol A. Immekus
(nee Czech, formerly Rowell) Apr. 18, 2020, age 79. Preceded in death by her first husband Donald Rowell and second husband Gerald Immekus. Beloved mother of Larry (Vivian), the late Bob (the late Valerie), Steve (Barbara), Jeff (Dawn), Mark (Tina) and Don Rowell. Fond sister of Philip (Anna) Czech. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Memorial service to be scheduled later. Go to www.jelacicfuneralhome.com for service information.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020