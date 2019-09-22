Services
Immanuel Lutheran Church
13445 Hampton Rd
Brookfield, WI 53005
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
IMMANUEL LUTHERAN CHURCH
13445 Hampton Road
Brookfield, WI
Service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
IMMANUEL LUTHERAN CHURCH
13445 Hampton Road
Brookfield, WI
Menomonee Falls - (nee Ische) September 20, 2019 age 86 years.

Beloved wife of the late Richard. Dear mother of Julie (Ken) Smith, Raymond (Carol Kennedy) Klein, John (Denise) Klein. Grandmother of Trisha (Justin), Katie (Matt), Mike (Marnie), Brian, Laura (Corey), Paul, Erich, Kyle, Jeff, Ryan and Jeff (Ashley). Great-grandmother of Elizabeth, Darian, Lily, Gus, Sylvia, Melissa, Josh, Ian, Carter, Brendan, Caleb, Leighton and Rhylee. Sister-in-law of Phyllis Dordel. Preceded in death by her brother Raymond Ische and sister-in-laws Shirley Klein and Lois Waech and also brother-in-laws Kenneth Klein and Arthur Dordel. Further loved by other relatives and friends.

A celebration of Carol's life will take place on Saturday, September 28th at IMMANUEL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 13445 Hampton Road, Brookfield from 10:00 am until time of service at 11:00 am.

In lieu of flowers, if desired, memorials to or Immanuel Lutheran Church Endowment Fund would be appreciated.

The family would like to thank Dickson Hollow and the Memory Care Staff, Sally and Jessica from Allay Hospice, Rent a Daughter and her private caregiver, Carrie Kelly.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 22, 2019
