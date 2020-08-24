Carol A. Klumpp (nee Kuntz)Cudahy - Passed away on August 16, 2020 at the age of 79. Survived by her children Dawn (Bob) Finnegan, Wendy Pierdzioch and Chad Klumpp. Also survived by 7 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, 2 brothers, 2 sisters and many other family and friends. Proceeded in death by her parents Joyce and Gilbert Heintz, brothers Charles Heintz and Wayne Kuntz and sister Patty Doty. Carol would like to thank her sister Joy for her love and friendship. Thank you to Cudahy Place and Preceptor Hospice.Visitation to be held at Krause Funeral Home 9000 W. Capitol Dr. Milwaukee, WI. August 28, 2020 from 10AM to 11:45AM. Memorial service at 12PM. Burial to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park 10700 W Capitol Dr. Wauwatosa, WI.