Carol A. KujawaMuskego - (Nee Racinowski). Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on September 14, 2020 at the age of 81. Beloved wife of the late Richard. Dearest companion of Al Cub. Loving mother of the late Jeff (Joan) Kujawa, Dawn (Bob) Przybylski, and Rick (Amy) Kujawa. Cherished grandma of Scott (Kristy) Kleist, Joe (Andrea) Kleist, David Kleist, Mark Przybylski, Joey Przybylski, Danielle (Scott) Herdeman, Richard Kujawa, and Aubryana (Kevin) Sullivan. Further survived by great-grand children, other loved relatives, and many friends.Spending time with family was greatly important to Carol. She worked at Steinhafels for over forty years.Visitation will be held at Max A. Sass & Sons-Westwood Chapel on Friday, September 18 from 5-7PM. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at ST. LEONARD CATHOLIC CHURCH (W173 S7777 Westwood Dr., Muskego) on Saturday, September 19 at 10AM (meet at church). Entombment to follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery, please meet at main entrance by 12 noon.