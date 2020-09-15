1/
Carol A. Kujawa
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol A. Kujawa

Muskego - (Nee Racinowski). Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on September 14, 2020 at the age of 81. Beloved wife of the late Richard. Dearest companion of Al Cub. Loving mother of the late Jeff (Joan) Kujawa, Dawn (Bob) Przybylski, and Rick (Amy) Kujawa. Cherished grandma of Scott (Kristy) Kleist, Joe (Andrea) Kleist, David Kleist, Mark Przybylski, Joey Przybylski, Danielle (Scott) Herdeman, Richard Kujawa, and Aubryana (Kevin) Sullivan. Further survived by great-grand children, other loved relatives, and many friends.

Spending time with family was greatly important to Carol. She worked at Steinhafels for over forty years.

Visitation will be held at Max A. Sass & Sons-Westwood Chapel on Friday, September 18 from 5-7PM. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at ST. LEONARD CATHOLIC CHURCH (W173 S7777 Westwood Dr., Muskego) on Saturday, September 19 at 10AM (meet at church). Entombment to follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery, please meet at main entrance by 12 noon.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Max A. Sass Funeral Home - Muskego - Westwood Chapel
Send Flowers
SEP
19
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
ST. LEONARD CATHOLIC CHURCH
Send Flowers
SEP
19
Entombment
12:00 PM
St. Adalbert Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Max A. Sass Funeral Home - Muskego - Westwood Chapel
W173 S7629 Westwood Drive
Muskego, WI 53150
(262) 679-1560
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Max A. Sass Funeral Home - Muskego - Westwood Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved