Carol A. Liederbach
Sussex - Went home on February 11, 2020 at the age of 84. Loving wife of 62 years to Bill. Loving mother to Steve (Kathy), Nick (Linda), and Dale (Holly). Grandmother to Bret, Darin, Andy (Amber), Bryan, Cassidy, Jennifer (Brian), and Alesia. Great-grandmother to Lily, Gage, and Hayden. Sister to Ken and Tom Morisse.
Visitation will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020 at Faith Ev. Lutheran Church, W244N6383 Weaver Dr. Sussex, from 2pm until time of Funeral Service at 6pm. Memorials directed to Faith Ev. Lutheran Church are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 12 to Feb. 16, 2020