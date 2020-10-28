1/1
Carol A. Pape
Carol A. Pape

(nee Miksch) , born to eternal life on October 5, 2020 at the age of 91 years. Loving mom of Gail (Ken) Bickel, Curtis, Russell (Lisa), Michael, and daughter-in-law Lynn. Preceded in death by beloved husband Warren, son Douglas, granddaughter Alyssa, sister Anita Indermuehle and brothers Marvin Miksch, Eugene Miksch and Norbert Miksch. Survived by 14 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren, and many other family and friends. Carol and Warren were active members at Pilgrim Lutheran Church, Wauwatosa, WI, for many years. Carol enjoyed singing in the choir, attending Bible studies and volunteering for activities and projects for the church and school. After her own children were old enough, Carol enjoyed the challenge of going to work as an administrative assistant in the offices of the Lutheran High School Association of Greater Milwaukee. She spent many happy years there serving her Lord with good friends.

Alzheimer's disease took its toll on her during her last years. Carol finished her life in a memory care home near her daughter Gail in St. Louis, MO. There she received exceptional care and was loved by staff for her cooperation, feistiness and sense of humor. We rejoice that she is now with her Lord. Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the Funeral Home from 1:30 PM until the time Memorial Celebration Service at 2 PM. Private family burial at Pinelawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Pilgrim Lutheran Church, Rally for Aly, Inc., or the charity of your choice.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 28 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Visitation
01:30 - 02:00 PM
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
NOV
7
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10121 West North Avenue
Wauwatosa, WI 53226
(414) 774-5010
