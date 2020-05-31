Carol A. Paulus
1939 - 2020
Carol A. Paulus

Belgium - Born to Eternal Life on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at the age of 80. She was born to Fred and Alice (nee Mellon) Schmidt on December 14, 1939 in Milwaukee. She married Peter A. Paulus on September 27, 1958 and together they had six children. A Private Family Service will be held in June. Carol will be laid to rest at St. Nicholas Catholic Cemetery in Dacada, WI. On-line condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 31 to Jun. 3, 2020.
