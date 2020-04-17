|
Carol A. Price
Franklin, WI - (Medd) Born to Eternal Life April 16, 2020 at the age of 72 passed away peacefully in her home. Beloved mother of Jennifer Price and Lindsey (Aaron Quayle) Price, caring and loving granny of Piper Quayle-Price. Dear sister of Kathleen (Thomas Nelson) Winrich and Joseph (Paula) Medd. Born in Milwaukee, WI.
She dedicated her life to others and was the ultimate caregiver. She was a nurse of 41 years, she cared for and put others first. She was the most selfless person. She loved spending time with her family and friends, visiting and cooking with her daughters, playing scrabble and going to bingo, watching sporting events, and had a love of classic movies. Her jokes and laughter were contagious.
Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Private family services were held. A celebration of Life will be held at a later date to be determined.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020