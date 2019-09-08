|
|
Carol A. Schultz
Milwaukee - (nee Nienow) Born to Eternal Life September 6, 2019, age 87 years. Beloved wife of the late Allan E. Schultz. Loving mother of Rick (Sandy) Schultz, Ron (Janice) Schultz and Tom (Dawn) Schultz. Grandmother of 8 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Sister of Lillian (Al) Matz and Grace (David) Raetz. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Visitation Thursday, September 12th at OUR REDEEMER LUTHERAN CHURCH, 10025 W. North Avenue, Wauwatosa from 9:00 am until time of Funeral Service at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Trinity Lutheran Church, Hayward Wisconsin.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 8, 2019