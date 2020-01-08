|
Carol A. (Butler) Sickels
Genesee Depot - Carol A. (Butler) Sickels, age 77, of Genesee Depot, WI passed away with her loving family at her side on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Waukesha Memorial Hospital. A Memorial Service to Celebrate the Life of Carol will be held in the spring (tentatively May 2020). Memorial contributions in Carol's name may be directed to the American Diabetes Association or Friends of WI State Parks.
For those seeking further details or to sign the on-line guest registry, please go to: www.thelenfh.com or call 262-392-4251.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020