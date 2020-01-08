Services
Thelen Funeral Services
W309S4840 Commercial Drive
North Prairie, WI 53153
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Sickels
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol A. (Butler) Sickels

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol A. (Butler) Sickels Notice
Carol A. (Butler) Sickels

Genesee Depot - Carol A. (Butler) Sickels, age 77, of Genesee Depot, WI passed away with her loving family at her side on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Waukesha Memorial Hospital. A Memorial Service to Celebrate the Life of Carol will be held in the spring (tentatively May 2020). Memorial contributions in Carol's name may be directed to the American Diabetes Association or Friends of WI State Parks.

For those seeking further details or to sign the on-line guest registry, please go to: www.thelenfh.com or call 262-392-4251. Thelen Funeral Services of North Prairie/Genesee is honored to be assisting the Sickels' family.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline