Carol A. Von De Linde
Milwaukee - (nee Weinecke)
Passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 6, 2019, at the age of 79. Carol is survived by her daughters Linda Radmer, Sue (Pat) Street, and Diane Walters (Ken Quinnies), as well as by her beloved grandchildren; Michelle, Caitlin, Stephanie (Ryan), Ashley, Brittany (Tony) and Justin; her in-laws Virginia Topitzes and Judy (Jay) Marks. Also loved by other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Ray, her parents Les and Janet Weinecke, her in-laws, Ray and Virginia Von De Linde and her brother-in-law Agamemnon "Memo" Topitzes.
Carol Loved to travel and went on trips to New York, Texas and Italy. She was active in her church choir and the "Crafty Lady" craft group.
A gathering will be on Saturday, October 19, at Luther Manor Faith and Education Center, 4545 N 92nd St, Wauwatosa, WI 53225, at 1pm. Memorial service at 2pm. Memorials appreciated to Redemption Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4057 North Mayfair Road, Wauwatosa WI 53222.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13, 2019