Services
Max A Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel
4747 South 60th
Greenfield, WI 53220
(414) 282-4050
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Witczak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol A. Witczak

Notice Condolences Flowers

Carol A. Witczak Notice
Witczak, Carol A. (Nee Morency) Born to Eternal Life June 9, 2019 at at the age of 87. Beloved wife of the late George Witczak. Loving mother of Jeffrey J. (beloved daughter-in-law, Yvonee Melendez, John E (Robert Husslein, Jr.) and the late Thomas G. Grandmother of nine grandchildren and grandma to 13 great-grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. Also survived by nieces, nephews other relatives and many friends. Predeceased by her twin sister (Alice (Jack) Willison, sister June (Eugene) Kopping, sister Jeanne Morency, nephew David Kopping, sister-in-law Irene (Bill) Clark and brother-in-law James (Marlene) Witczak. Carol was a Catholic School teacher at Holy Assumption Parish followed by working as a paraprofessional helping with special needs students at Milwaukee Hamilton High School and than retiring at the age of 76. Carol received her Bachelors Degree in Education from Alverno College. Carol was a wonderful mother and a very caring and devoted grandma and great grandma. A visitation will be held at the MAX A. SASS & SONS GREENRIDGE CHAPEL on Friday June 14, 2019 from 5-8 PM with a vigil service at 7:30 PM. Funeral services will be at BLESSED SACRAMENT CHURCH (3100 S. 41st St. Milw. WI) on Saturday June 15th at 11 AM. PLEASE MEET AT THE CHURCH FOR MASS. Private Interment at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery Union Grove.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Max A Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel
Download Now
jsonline