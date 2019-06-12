Witczak, Carol A. (Nee Morency) Born to Eternal Life June 9, 2019 at at the age of 87. Beloved wife of the late George Witczak. Loving mother of Jeffrey J. (beloved daughter-in-law, Yvonee Melendez, John E (Robert Husslein, Jr.) and the late Thomas G. Grandmother of nine grandchildren and grandma to 13 great-grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. Also survived by nieces, nephews other relatives and many friends. Predeceased by her twin sister (Alice (Jack) Willison, sister June (Eugene) Kopping, sister Jeanne Morency, nephew David Kopping, sister-in-law Irene (Bill) Clark and brother-in-law James (Marlene) Witczak. Carol was a Catholic School teacher at Holy Assumption Parish followed by working as a paraprofessional helping with special needs students at Milwaukee Hamilton High School and than retiring at the age of 76. Carol received her Bachelors Degree in Education from Alverno College. Carol was a wonderful mother and a very caring and devoted grandma and great grandma. A visitation will be held at the MAX A. SASS & SONS GREENRIDGE CHAPEL on Friday June 14, 2019 from 5-8 PM with a vigil service at 7:30 PM. Funeral services will be at BLESSED SACRAMENT CHURCH (3100 S. 41st St. Milw. WI) on Saturday June 15th at 11 AM. PLEASE MEET AT THE CHURCH FOR MASS. Private Interment at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery Union Grove.





