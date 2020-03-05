|
Carol A. Young
(nee Kupfer) Passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020 at the age of 74. Cherished wife of Glenn for over 48 years. Dear mom of Rebecca (Eric) Ploeckelman. Beloved Nana of Evan, Jack, and Natalie. Sister of Nancy (the late Robert) Boylan, and John (Cheryl) Kupfer. Also survived by many relatives and friends.
Family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday, March 21st from 9am-11am at WISCONSIN MEMORIAL PARK - CHAPEL OF THE CHIMES, 13235 W. Capitol Dr., followed by the memorial service at 11am.
Carol enjoyed spending time with her whole family. She was involved in many social activities. Both brought joy to her life.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 5 to Mar. 11, 2020