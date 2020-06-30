Carol Ann BoxhornWest Allis - Passed away peacefully at home on Sun., June 28, 2020, at the age of 67. Preceded in death by her parents, Harvey and Virginia Boxhorn, and a nephew, Michael A. Kelpine. Loving sister of Donna (Steve) Jones, Diane (Jack) Chase, Judith (Robert) Urban and Christine Kelpine. Further survived by 2 nieces, 7 nephews and great-nieces & nephews, other family and friends.Visitation will be held Tues., July 7, 2020, from 4:00PM until the time of the 6:00PM Funeral Service at the Schramka - Borgwardt Funeral Home, Hales Corners. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Catholic Charities in Carol's name would be appreciated.