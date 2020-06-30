Carol Ann Boxhorn
Carol Ann Boxhorn

West Allis - Passed away peacefully at home on Sun., June 28, 2020, at the age of 67. Preceded in death by her parents, Harvey and Virginia Boxhorn, and a nephew, Michael A. Kelpine. Loving sister of Donna (Steve) Jones, Diane (Jack) Chase, Judith (Robert) Urban and Christine Kelpine. Further survived by 2 nieces, 7 nephews and great-nieces & nephews, other family and friends.

Visitation will be held Tues., July 7, 2020, from 4:00PM until the time of the 6:00PM Funeral Service at the Schramka - Borgwardt Funeral Home, Hales Corners. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Catholic Charities in Carol's name would be appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 30 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Schramka-Borgwardt Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Schramka-Borgwardt Funeral Home and Cremation Services
11030 West Forest Home Ave
Hales Corners, WI 53130
4144256060
