Carol Ann Boxhorn
West Allis - Passed away peacefully at home on Sun., June 28, 2020, at the age of 67. Preceded in death by her parents, Harvey and Virginia Boxhorn, and a nephew, Michael A. Kelpine. Loving sister of Donna (Steve) Jones, Diane (Jack) Chase, Judith (Robert) Urban and Christine Kelpine. Further survived by 2 nieces, 7 nephews and great-nieces & nephews, other family and friends.
Visitation will be held Tues., July 7, 2020, from 4:00PM until the time of the 6:00PM Funeral Service at the Schramka - Borgwardt Funeral Home, Hales Corners. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Catholic Charities in Carol's name would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 30 to Jul. 5, 2020.